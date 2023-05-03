After drone attack on Kremlin Russia has no choice but to eliminate Zelensky — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Kiev’s drone attack on the Kremlin has left Russia with no options other than the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and his clique," the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In a comment on Kiev's actions Medvedev wrote: "After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left other than the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Medvedev, "is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender."

"Hitler, as is known, did not sign it either. There will always be some substitute," Medvedev wrote.

Earlier, the Russian leader's press service said that Kiev had attempted to use drones to attack the Kremlin residence of the Russian president last night. Two drones were targeted at the Kremlin. The Russian military and special services promptly put them out of order. Putin was not harmed and kept working in accordance with his usual schedule.

The Kremlin sees this as a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the Russian president. Russia reserves the right to retaliate at the right moment and the way it finds appropriate.