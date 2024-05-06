China calls on US to stop supporting Taiwan

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. Beijing calls on Washington to respect the one-China principle and refrain from supporting Taiwan’s independence, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"We call on the United States <…> to respect the commitments of US leaders and not support Taiwan’s independence, to drop the position on the separate existence of China and Taiwan, and to stop treading on China’s red lines on the Taiwan issue," he said.

He stressed that the principle of one China is unwavering. "Playing the Taiwan card will inevitably lead to a dead end and supporting Taiwan’s independence will bring problems [to those who do this]," the Chinese diplomat warned.

State Department China Coordinator and Deputy Assistant Secretary Mark Lambert said earlier that China is allegedly abusing UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 on the Restoration of China’s lawful rights in the United Nations. He called for supporting Taiwan’s participation in the international community.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with China. Recognizing the one-China policy, Washington nevertheless continues maintaining contacts with the Taipei administration. The United States is a major weapons supplier to Taiwan.