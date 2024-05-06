US doesn’t plan to adjust nuclear posture due to Russia’s announced drills — official

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The US doesn’t see a reason to adjust its nuclear posture in response to Russia's recent decision to hold exercises simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture and in response to these announcements, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces had begun preparations for drills that will involve missile units in the Southern Military District, aircraft and the Navy, and rehearse the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The Defense Ministry also said that the exercises are a response, among other things, to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials.