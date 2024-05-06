Russian forces knock out Ukrainian troops from two strongholds in LPR — expert

LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. Russian forces knocked out Ukrainian troops from two strongholds near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the weekend, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Over the weekend, our guys drove out Ukrainian militants from two strongholds and kept destroying manpower and equipment near Belogorovka," the expert said.

The situation near Belogorovka remains "stably tense," he said.

The military expert told TASS on April 24 that Ukrainian troops were "actively entrenching themselves" near Belogorovka.