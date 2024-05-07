Detention of US soldier in Russia’s Vladivostok has no relation to espionage — diplomats

VLADIVOSTOK, May 7. /TASS/. The detention of a US serviceman in Vladivostok has no relation to espionage or politics, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in the Far Eastern city has told TASS.

According to NBC News, Staff Sgt. Gordon Black travelled to Vladivostok after finishing his deployment in South Korea" to visit a woman he was romantically involved with." According to the TV channel, he is accused of theft and is now in pretrial confinement.

"This case has no relation to politics or espionage. As far as we understand, a household crime [is suspected] in this case. That is why the Russian Foreign Ministry’s mission in Vladivostok is not following the case of the US citizen closely," the mission said.

The Primorye Region office of the Russian penitentiary service refrained from commenting on the US citizen’s detention, citing investigation purposes. The regional police department’s press service said details of the US citizen’s case will follow later.

Earlier, US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Department of State will provide the necessary consular support to the detained US soldier. She said the serviceman was detained on May 2.