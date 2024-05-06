Region-wide state of emergency declared in Irkutsk Region over fires in Vikhorevka

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A region-wide state of emergency has been declared in the Irkutsk Region over the fires in the town of Vikhorevka, Bratsk District, Governor Igor Kobzev said on his Telegram channel.

"Due to the events in the Bratsk District and in Vikhorevka, and considering the unfavorable weather forecast, I made a decision to declare a region-wide state of emergency. Wind gushes may cause lightning-fast spread of fires. Therefore I ask everyone to remain extremely vigilant and not to burn the dry grass," he said.

At least one man died in a fire in the Lokomotiv garden association in the Bratsk district.

"A body of a man, born in 1948, was discovered," Kobzev said. "I express my most honest condolences to the relatives and close ones. Investigators currently work at the scene."

The regional directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia said that a criminal case over charges of negligence that caused death has been initiated.