French President Macron says dialogue with Russia must be continued

PARIS, May 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that a dialogue with Russia must be maintained.

"We are doing the right thing by leaving the doors open for negotiations with Russia," Macron said in an interview with La Tribune daily. "Otherwise, we would have given up on the international order as well as peace and security."

However, Macron noted at the same time that it was necessary to carry on with the "strategic ambiguity" policy regarding Russia.

In late April, Macron said speaking at Sorbonne University in Paris that Europe should be prepared to build relations with Russia after the Ukraine conflict is over.