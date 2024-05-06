West’s latest escalation in Ukraine requires Russian response — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The West is provoking an unprecedented round of tensions in Ukraine which requires a response from Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters as he explained why the Russian Armed Forces are getting ready for a nuclear exercise.

"Deploying NATO soldiers to confront the Russian military in the latest escalation of tensions is an unprecedented move. And, of course, it requires special attention and special measures," Peskov said, referring to statements by some Westerners, including French President Emmanuel Macron as well as British and US officials, who have expressed their readiness to send contingents of troops to Ukraine.

He also advised reporters to see a recent Russian Defense Ministry statement that, he said, "gives a detailed account of this." "I have nothing to add," he concluded.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the General Staff had launched preparations for drills involving missile troops of the Southern Military District jointly with naval aircraft and forces to practice employing non-strategic nuclear-weapons. The missile drills come in response to inflammatory statements and threats by some Western officials, the ministry added.