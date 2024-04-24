Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, April 24. /TASS/. The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Moscow’s suburbs was intricately planned by a network of international conspirators, Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring CEO Yury Chikhanchin said.

"On March 22, Russian civilians were subjected to a heinous terrorist attack. We were hit by a thoroughly planned and well-prepared terrorist attack, which required a network of international conspirators to carry it out," he said at an international forum on topical issues of countering money laundering and financing terrorism.

The CEO pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition. Their retreat from the site of the crime and their actions were coordinated with outside help.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 145 people were killed and 551 people were injured. Eleven people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four direct perpetrators. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that it had found that the perpetrators of the attack were linked to Ukrainian nationalists.