Houthi leader says group attacked more than 100 ships in Red, Arabian seas so far

DUBAI, April 25. /TASS/. The Houthis have so far attacked a total of 102 ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Al Masirah television.

"The number of vessels that were attacked has reached 102," he told the Houthi-controlled television channel.

The group, also known as Ansar Allah, strikes one ship every two days, he said.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group, also known as the Houthis, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November. On March 14, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said it will to attack Israeli-linked ships sailing across the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced preparations for Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.