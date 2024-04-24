Ukraine turns into testing ground for future world order, says Belarus president

MINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is exploited today as a testing ground, which may partly decide the future world order, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said addressing the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress on Wednesday.

"Everyone understands that today Ukraine is a testing ground and the developments there will in some ways determine what the world order will look like in the future," Belarusian BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"The largest nuclear powers, albeit indirectly, are actually fighting on its [Ukrainian] territory. And not indirectly," the president of Belarus noted.

"The [Ukrainian] government has stooped to making a deal with the West, exchanging weapons for the lives of Ukrainians," Lukashenko stated.

"It’s painful to see this, but let’s zoom it out and look at what has happened philosophically: who has become stronger in this new round of confrontation between the West and the East? Who?.. Not us? Not them, either!"

According to Lukashenko, all previous Ukrainian presidents robbed their country.

"Just think about it: a flourishing country with fertile soil that contains half of Mendeleyev’s periodic table, two seas, mines, and industrial giants… A creative and hardworking nation. Feel free to live, rejoice, and get rich. And they did get rich. Only a handful of them. According to the best traditions of Western European democracy. Oligarchs and people in power grabbed all the resources," Lukashenko added.