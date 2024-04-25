West prepares puppet structures in case of coup in Belarus — KGB

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The Western countries are making various plans for establishing control of Belarus, including plots to plant puppet structures in case their designs to bring about an overthrow of the legal authorities succeed, the head of the State Security Committee (KGB) Ivan Tertel has said.

"Documentary evidence obtained by the intelligence clearly indicates that the main aim with regard to Belarus is to establish control of its territory and resources," he said.

Tertel said various methods were being considered, up to "instigating a forceful seizure by illegal armed groups" being trained in the West and Ukraine.

"In Warsaw, Kiev, other capitals and regions of the Western states puppet structures involved in plots to overthrow the current government are being formed," Tertel said.