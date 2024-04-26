Russian diplomat accuses US of coordinating Ukraine’s terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. US service members in Ukraine are helping Kiev orchestrate terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"American service members in Ukraine are particularly coordinating terrorist attacks," she told the Izvestia daily, commenting on Pentagon Spokesperson Patrick Ryder’s remark that US advisers aren’t training Ukrainian forces but "are providing information and advising on things like support logistics and weapon oversight program."

Washington’s supplies to Kiev

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills approved by Congress, which total some $95 bln and include about $61 bln to help Ukraine and $26 bln to support Israel, as well as funds to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in conflict zones, namely in the Gaza Strip.

After the documents were signed, the Pentagon announced a $1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine which includes, among other things, RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, 60 mm mortar rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, and Javelin missiles.

Ryder said earlier at a briefing that Washington would "be able to deliver aid within days."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that weapons supplies to Kiev will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.