Venezuelan foreign ministry, Russian embassy hold joint conference in Caracas

CARACAS, April 26. /TASS/. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Caracas held a joint conference, headlined ‘Contemporary tendencies of a new multi-polar and multi-centric world."

"For the second consecutive year, we are holding a conference on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace at the Foreign Ministry of Venezuela," Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told a TASS correspondent.

The event brought together almost 200 diplomats, foreign ministry staffers and experts in international relations. High-ranking participants included Foreign Minister of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto and ambassadors of the BRICS member countries.

"The speakers underscored the futility of the West’s attempts to reinstate the unilpolar world order and force the humanity to accept its rule-based order, which was specifically mentioned by Gil Pinto," the Russian ambassador said.

In his address, the top Venezuelan diplomat also "condemned illegitimate unilateral sanctions on countries who chose to defend their national sovereignty, independence and the right to choose their own development model," Melik-Bagdasarov added.