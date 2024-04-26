Top Chinese diplomat says two states only solution to Middle East situation

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Implementation of the two-state solution is the only key to correcting the historical injustice and resolving the situation in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told The Peninsula Qatar in an interview.

"The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people must be rectified as a matter of urgency. This is the fundamental solution to the Gaza conflict. The catastrophe in Gaza proves once again that the inability of the Palestinian people to implement their legitimate national rights is the root of the Palestinian-Israeli contradictions and the essence of the Middle East issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted the foreign minister as saying.

At the same time, he pointed out that "only by truly restoring justice to the Palestinian people, fully implementing the two-state solution and politically resolving the security concerns of all parties will it be possible to completely break out of the vicious circle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."