Russian defense chief points to West’s double standards on right to self-defense

ASTANA, April 26. /TASS/. The West has double standards on countries’ right to self-defense, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"It’s necessary to mention the West’s double standards on the implementation of the essential right to self-defense," he noted at a meeting of defense ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

In this regard, Shoigu pointed to the operation that Tehran carried out "in retaliation for a blatant attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus."