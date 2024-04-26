Russian, Chinese militaries interacting stabilizes world processes — top defense official

ASTANA, April 26. /TASS/. Interaction between the armed forces of China and Russia plays a stabilizing role in world processes in the conditions of the volatile international situation, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said.

"In a volatile international environment, it is particularly important that the relations between our armed forces maintain a high dynamic and respond to the trends of the times. Our interaction is important for strategic stability on the planet," the top Chinese defense official said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Astana.

The Chinese minister said he wanted to discuss "the most fundamental issues" with his Russian counterpart, given the constraints of time and place.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between Shoigu and Dong Jun after the latter's appointment as China's defense minister. On March 31, they held their talks via videoconference at the initiative of the Chinese side.