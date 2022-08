MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a special correspondent for TASS, and Denis Matveyev have completed their spacewalk, thy feel well, Roscosmos wrote on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Russian cosmonauts have completed their work in outer space and returned to the ISS. The crew feel well," the state corporation blogged.

The work that the cosmonauts did not have time to complete will be carried out during the next spacewalks, it specified.