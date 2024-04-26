Negative trends still on rise in US-China relations — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The negative trends that mar the relations between Washington and Beijing are still on the rise, because the United States keeps defying China’s legitimate development rights, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

"Under the leadership of the two states’ leaders, the Chinese-American relations have stabilized. Dialogue, cooperation and positive aspects are gaining momentum in various areas. <…> But, on the other hand, negative factors in the Chinese-American relations continue to grow and accumulate," he said.

"China’s legitimate rights for development are being groundlessly defied, while China’s core interests are constantly challenged," the Chinese Central Television quoted him as saying.

The United States should not cross the red lines with regard to China’s sovereignty and security, diplomat added.

"The United States should not interfere into China’s domestic affairs, suppress China’s development and cross the red lines in the areas of China’s sovereignty, security and development interests," Chinese Foreign Minister noticed.

Cooperation between China and the United States will be mutually beneficial, and conflict - mutually detrimental, Wang Yi said.

"The global community is waiting to see whether China and the United States will spearhead international cooperation aimed at resolving global problems, which would be a win-win situation, or whether their relations will plunge into confrontation or even conflict, which will be a lose-lose situation," he stressed.