Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies are building up their military presence near Russian borders; the US-Philippines military exercise sends a message to China; and the UK is trying to throw its weight around in Central Asia in an effort to stifle Russia. These stories topped Wednesday's newspaper headlines in Russia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukrainian allies prioritize strengthening NATO’s eastern flank

As part of efforts to help Kiev, the United States and other NATO allies are demonstrating military activity near Russian soil. Russia’s defense chief, Sergey Shoigu, told a Defense Ministry board meeting on Tuesday that a number of NATO exercises for "repelling alleged Russian aggression" are being held near the Russian border with roughly 90,000 troops taking part. The maneuvers are related to the situation in Ukraine, and the headquarters of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine based on the US European Command has been deployed in Germany, Shoigu said. While he did not elaborate on why this was done, NATO Secretary General recently told Western media that several NATO allies have military personnel at their embassies in Ukraine who are "giving advice."

Politico said, citing US sources, that the latest tranche of new military aid to Kiev worth at least $300 mln would include armored vehicles, Bradley IFVs, HMWWV (Humvee) high mobility multipurpose vehicles, M113 AMPCs, artillery shells and air defense munitions.

Meanwhile, a heavier military package to the tune of $617 mln was announced by Great Britain. The British government said it would promptly give Kiev much-needed munitions, air defense weapons, drones and engineering systems. Over 1,600 strike and anti-aircraft missiles, including a new portion of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as well as 60 boats and motor boats, 160 Husky armored vehicles, 162 other armored vehicles, 78 all-terrain vehicles and around 4 mln rounds of ammunition will be supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Looking at the composition of military aid pledged by the United States and the United Kingdom, the bulk of it will include artillery shells, air defense missiles and armored vehicles, which shows that Kiev is building new reserve units with assistance from its major allies, military expert and retired Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. While additional NATO weapons supplies may complicate the situation along the line of engagement, that will not be critical. "And we must not forget that real threats to Russia are emerging near its western border," he said.

US and Polish troops have just wrapped up maneuvers near the Kaliningrad Region, and a series of NATO exercises are ongoing in Lithuania, Netkachev explained. All these drills serve the purpose of strengthening the North Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flank. "Therefore, the Russian Defense Ministry has taken a reasonable step to build and strengthen the Leningrad and Moscow military districts," he concluded.

 

Vedomosti: US-Philippines exercises seen as another signal to Beijing

The Philippines and the United States have kicked off Balikatan 2024, their largest joint military exercise since the Cold War era, in the South China Sea. The exercise running through May 10 will involve over 16,700 troops, including some 11,000 US troops and 5,000 Filipino troops. This number does not include Australian and French troops, who are also taking part. While 14 countries, including India, Germany and Vietnam, have sent their observers, no Chinese monitors are attending. The exercise comes at a time of increased tensions in the region. Moreover, it is the first exercise being held outside Philippine territorial waters, officials told The Washington Post. Apart from Manila, China, Vietnam and other regional players have laid claim to disputed islands and adjacent waters in the South China Sea.

For the exercise, the United States deployed SM-6 surface-to-air missiles that can hit targets at a maximum range of more than 400 km and the MRC Typhon system capable of launching them from the Philippines, TASS and CNN reported. While Army Colonel Michael Logico, the Philippine military’s spokesman for Balikatan 2024, emphasized that the drills are not aimed against China, he said in a separate interview that during the exercises, troops will simulate retaking islands occupied by hostile forces.

Similar scenarios show that "the drills are beyond self-defense purposes," Cao Weidong, a retired senior researcher at the PLA Naval Research Academy, told Bloomberg.

Commenting on the US-Philippines exercise, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on April 17 that drawing extraregional countries to the South China Sea "to demonstrate power and stoke confrontation" will only fuel tensions.

Until the dispute in the South China Sea is ultimately resolved, each party will continue to behave in those waters as it sees fit, Daria Panarina, a research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Center for Southeast Asia, Australia and Oceania Studies, told Vedomosti. As the actors here struggle to make a compromise on this, China is ignoring the 2016 verdict by the Hague-based International Court of Arbitration which dismissed Beijing’s claim to much of the South China Sea. Since 2022, when Philippine President Bongbong Marcos was sworn in, Manila has drawn closer to Washington again as it uses this partnership to defend its interests, the expert said. However, the Philippines does not want its relationship with China to worsen seriously, she added. The current maneuvers allow the Philippines to send a signal to China, but no regional player is seeking an escalation, Panarina concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: UK seeking to push Russia out of Central Asia

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has arrived in Central Asia to present a new strategy for developing the region with a view to reducing Russian influence on Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Britain’s top diplomat is visiting these countries as part of the new C5+1 initiative. London is ready to commit 50 mln pounds to support the sovereignty and independence of Central Asian countries over the next three years. Also, Cameron announced a new British Council initiative to promote English in the region. On April 24-25, the high-profile British official is expected to travel to Astana.

Political analyst Asilbek Egemberdiyev believes that London is looking to throw its weight around in Central Asia and that it is set to counter both Russia and China there. "Countries like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan rely heavily on external forces. And the dire social and economic situation these nations are facing requires foreign support which Great Britain and the West have been successfully providing through NGOs," he said. A new generation of people educated in the West who have returned home to take up government positions has been raised, at least in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, he explained. On the contrary, Russia’s soft power is becoming increasingly less present there, Russian is now less popular than English, and migrant labor is unwelcome in Russia. "Therefore, Central Asian leaders will soon face a tough choice," Egemberdiyev told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Cameron’s agenda shows that Great Britain is seeking to gain influence in the region, which, in the context of the current geopolitical situation, is obviously aimed at countering Russia and China, Alexander Vorobyev, a researcher at the Institute of Asian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the newspaper. Apart from economic benefits, cooperation with the West enables Central Asian leaders to diversify their foreign policy ties and remain committed to a multi-directional policy course by counterbalancing Moscow and Beijing, he continued. Regional players are interested in technological cooperation with the West as they expect more generous support amid the confrontation with Russia. However, despite the benefits, cooperation with the West has its limitations, the expert said.

 

Izvestia: Russia's 2024 GDP outlook brightens

In 2024, the Russian economy will grow by 2.8%, according to an updated macroeconomic outlook presented by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov at a government meeting. The ministry’s September forecast predicted a 2.3% growth.

The ministry also downgraded its forecasts for the country’s crude oil export prices as it expects Russian crude to trade at $65 per barrel in the next few years. Meanwhile, the Russian currency is expected to slightly weaken to 94 rubles per $1.

On the whole, the Russian economy has been quite resilient, despite unwavering attempts to increase sanctions pressure on it, Konstantin Tuzov from the Russian Presidential Academy on National Economy and Public Administration, told Izvestia

Foreign experts have been upbeat about Russia’s GDP as well. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reviewed its forecast for the Russian economy to 3.2% from its January estimate of 2.6%, and the World Bank, too, revised its outlook for GDP growth in Russia from 1.6% to 2.2%.

Commenting on the ruble’s expected slide, Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, pointed to geopolitical risks and sanctions. "In general, the Economy Ministry’s forecast still looks conservative and it may be revised up in the fall," the expert said.

To Nikolay Dudchenko at Finam, the fact that the ministry has resumed giving forecasts for the export price of Russian oil means that global consumption of the fuel has somewhat stabilized. "However, the continued sanctions pressure aggravates the situation around Russian oil export prices," he said. The discount on Russian blends to global benchmarks may widen, he warned.

 

Kommersant: Gold prices go south

The steady rise in gold prices, seen since early March, was suddenly interrupted as, having barely topped $2,400 per ounce, gold prices fell sharply. On Tuesday, gold dropped below $2,300 per ounce, dipping by about 4% from its peak levels. The correction comes amid decreasing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

In particular, tensions did not increase post mutual missile strikes by Iran and Israel. Thus, the key risk of an expanded armed conflict in the Middle East did not materialize. "The level of tensions in the region has dropped significantly, and the demand for safe assets has also decreased," analyst at Finam Alexander Potavin noted.

However, analysts believe that prices of the precious metal will be driven by geopolitics further down the road. "If the likelihood of de-escalation increases, gold prices will continue going south," Anna Pilgunova, senior analyst at SberCIB Investment Research, told Kommersant. And the outcome of the Fed meeting next week will matter for the market, too. "If the meeting shows that the regulator will not endeavor to lower interest rates later this year, this will put pressure on gold," Pilgunova said. She expects that gold will find support near $2,150-2,200 per ounce in the near term.

Also, the precious metal can be supported by central banks in developing countries, which have been actively buying it to replenish their reserves. "Certain countries that do not trust the dollar and want to diversify their reserves have increased their demand for gold," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, explained.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: GOP tussles over Ukraine bill and Putin, Aliyev talk partnership
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 23rd
Press review: Dissecting US aid package to Ukraine and sands of global economy shifting
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 22nd
Mobilization law condition for new supplies of arms to Kiev by NATO — source
Arms supplies are only reasonable if a large number of military personnel able to use those weapons in defense and assault operations is available
Russian presidential envoy visits Afghanistan to discuss political cooperation
Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with Deputy Prime Minister for political issues Abdul Kabir, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
West battlegroup destroys two Ukrainian drones, hit over 170 Ukrainian army’s facilities
The battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said that a Gvozdika self-propelled system, nine mortar squads, two Furiya fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed
Ukrainian army strikes own surrendering soldiers — POW
Andrey Babenko said that after a crash course in Britain he had been sent to the frontline near Liman
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
Hamas threatens that hostages remaining in Gaza may go missing
Spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaida emphasized that at the moment "the ball is in the court of Israel's allies," but "time and opportunities are limited"
MGIMO to host third international forum ‘Russia - Africa: What Next?’
The forum’s key topics for discussion include ways to combat fake news, the development of academic tourism, and government support for youth projects and businesses
US using human rights topics to shake political situation in Russia — embassy
"Attacks against Russia mainly focused on challenging the legality of the special military operation in Ukraine", the Russian embassy said
Israel retaliates missile launches from Gaza Strip — IDF
A warning had been issued before the attack calling on people to temporarily evacuate from the area
Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says
Sergey Krivonos added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization
US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says
"It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Anatoly Antonov said
Ukrainian forces refuse to obey Commander-in-Chief Syrsky — CIA ex-analyst
Larry Johnson also noted that the Russian forces manage to advance recently despite the slush on the roads
37 Russian, Ukrainian children receive treatment in Qatar — diplomat
Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said that ten families from Ukraine, including 16 children, and ten families from Russia, including 21 children, arrived in Doha on April 18
US authorities prepare military aid for Ukraine worth $1 bln — Reuters
The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger man-portable air defense system munitions, HIMARS rockets, 155-mm artillery shells, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons that could be "used at the battlefield immediately"
Russia’s top brass reports destroying US-made Hawk air defense system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades and improved its tactical position over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region lift antennas with kites to get better signal
Military expert Andrey Marochko speculated that the Ukrainian army had to resort to this tactic because the TV tower in Kharkov was damaged
Mexicans, Colombians recruited in US jails to be deployed in Ukraine — SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that in case the inmates agree to this "mission," "they are promised full amnesty, reckoning they would never come back"
Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense troops — Shoigu
"The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors," the defense minister said
Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin
Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader also highlighted "the role and responsibility" of its members
NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear forces in Poland — Stoltenberg
Read more
US can ship weapons to Ukraine within few days if funding approved — Pentagon
Russian forces take Ukrainian strongholds near Klescheyevka under control
Apty Alaudinov posted a drone video footage of elimination Ukrainian personnel and Russian forces capturing enemy trenches
Azerbaijanian leader says reaching peace with Armenia by November 'quite realistic'
According to Ilham Aliyev, the option of coordinating a basic agreement is also being considered
Russia presents world’s first hydrogen-fueled luxury car at Innoprom exhibition
The unique vehicle was built on the basis of the Aurus Senat luxury car
Drone crashes in industrial zone in Russian city of Lipetsk
There were no casualties, egional Governor Igor Artamonov said
Russia scraps plans to hold Immortal Regiment march in 2024 amid security threats
This year, the May 9 festivities will take the form of other events, Yelena Tsunayeva noted
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Continued threats to Pyongyang to put US, allies in danger, Kim Jong Un’s sister warns
"We will keep building up overwhelming and strong military capacity to protect our sovereignty and security, as well as peace in the region," Kim Yo Jong said
Speakers of EU parliaments back idea of creating rapid response forces
The speakers praised the EU initiative to have its own military capability to "defend the security of its people, their interests and democratic values"
Biden administration raking it in from Ukrainian conflict — North Korean diplomat
According to Im Chon Il, Washington's goal is to use the Ukrainian conflict to serve the interests of the US military monopolies and at the same time to subjugate the "puppet regime" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Chinese car plant to start production at former Mercedes site in Moscow region in May
Earlier it was reported that the German automobile concern Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its enterprise located in the Solnechnogorsk district of the Moscow region
Biden to sign Ukraine aid bill on April 24
According to a statement released by the White House, the US plans to resume weapons supplies to Kiev this week
Baku cannot turn blind eye to France, India, Greece arming Armenia — President Aliyev
"If we see a serious threat to us, we will have to take serious measures," the Azerbaijani President warned
Top Russian security official praises Republika Srpska’s principled position on Ukraine
"In this context, we particularly appreciate the principled position against joining the sanctions regime, your firm and consistent line on the Ukrainian crisis is particularly valuable for us," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
Azerbaijani president accuses West of seeking to draw vision lines in South Caucasus
"That is why we expressed our concern over the unprecedented meeting in Brussels between the European Commission president, the US secretary of state, and the Armenian prime minister," Ilham Aliyev stressed
World needs unified norms in cyberspace — Putin
The Russian president said that this subject was of importance for all nations, as it significantly contributes to ensuring national security, social stability, and economic development
North Korea’s economic delegation leaves for Iran — agency
According to Yonhap news agency, the trip may be related to the two countries’ plans to boost military ties
Ukrainian presidential office confirms London’s agrement to Zaluzhny as ambassador
Verkhovna Rada legislator Alexey Goncharenko said on Monday that the UK had granted its agrement to the Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief
Raisi doubts 'Israeli regime' to exist in case of its attack on Iran
"If Israel makes a mistake and attacks Iran, completely new conditions will emerge for it and it is unclear whether anything will be left of the Israeli regime at all," the presidential press service quoted Raisi as saying
Over 14,700 residential houses remain flooded in Russia
The source also said that 38,302 Russians have been evacuated from flooded areas and settlements potentially falling into these zones since the beginning of the spring floods
Destroyed TV tower in Kharkov carried Ukrainian air defense coordination device — official
Digital TV signal interruptions are now observed in the city
Russia and friendly countries produce almost 90% of components for Aurus cars — NAMI
"We developed this car in close cooperation with European, Korean and other foreign partners, but due to certain events we had to abandon this cooperation," Alexander Lebedev pointed out
Russia invites all countries to develop North - South transport corridor — Putin
"The North-South transport corridor should become an example of the broadest international cooperation," the Russian leader said
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Most agents at Security Service of Ukraine set on war with Russia — former officer
Vasily Prozorov said that "it is extremely difficult to count on any better judgement on their part"
Detained deputy defense minister suspected of taking grand bribe of over $10,000
This charges carries a punishment of up to 15 years behind bars
Calls for joint use of nuclear weapons with US dangerous — ICAN
The organization believes that the states that deploy nuclear weapons on their territory are "consenting to be party to mass murder of civilians"
Switzerland unblocks Russia-related assets worth 290 mln Swiss francs
The total amount of blocked assets of the Russian Federation decreased by 150 million Swiss francs (about $165 million) due to the fact that a number of individuals "were removed from the EU sanctions lists"
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Russian envoy, authorities of Afghanistan call for unfreezing of Afghan assets
The Foreign Ministry noted that the sides discussed "further development of the diverse bilateral cooperation in political and economic areas, and the establishment of the regional cooperation with Afghanistan within the Moscow format"
Gagauzian leader on unity of Moldova’s opposition, ability to watch Russian TV channels
Yevgenia Gutsul underlined that Gagauzia plans to start exporting products to Russia in the near future
Weapons for new US package for Kiev yet to be found — Ukrainian ambassador
Oksana Markarova explained that $4 billion worth of weapons that was to be provided under the previous decisions still remained undersupplied
Beijing condemns US hypocrisy around Ukraine conflict
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated that China "is not an instigator or a party to the Ukrainian crisis and has never fanned the flames of the conflict, not to mention, used the situation for its own purposes"
US Senate approves aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
As many as 79 senators backed the initiative and 18 voted against
Russian-Kazakh commission discusses border demarcation issues
The next meeting of the commission will be held in Moscow in May
NATO makes Russia its neighbor by expanding eastward, Russian envoy says
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that increased payments to the bloc’s budget were the cost of having Russia as a neighbor
Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves two civilians wounded in DPR in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 22 attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia’s Smolensk Region following drone attacks
Governor Vasily Anokhin added that rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry were dealing with the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attacks
Russia to incorporate US nuke scenario in Poland in its military planning — diplomat
"Poland’s authorities make no secret of their striving to lean closer on the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe and are actively using these ambitions in their hostile Russian policy," Maria Zakharova stressed
All those linked to Crocus terrorist attack must be punished — Putin
"Russia’s intelligence services and law enforcement agencies are investigating and scrutinizing every detail of this despicable act [the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack], identifying all parties involved, including instigators, sponsors, and orchestrators," the Russian president stressed
Press review: GOP tussles over Ukraine bill and Putin, Aliyev talk partnership
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 23rd
US expert says more ATACMS won't alter battlefield dynamics in Ukraine
"There is no magic weapon, there is no series of weapons that could change this" situation for the Ukrainian armed forces, Scott Ritter said
Top Russian security official pledges continued push toward global justice
Nikolay Patrushev added that Moscow is happy that its position is received well by most countries, whose delegates are attending a meeting in St. Petersburg
Russian troops destroy four boats with Ukrainian assault force on Dnieper River
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on the 141st, 65th and 128th brigades of Ukrainian armed formations, delivered strikes on temporary deployment sites, military hardware and artillery positions of the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River, Vladimir Saldo said
No damage, casualties after drone attack over Russia’s Kursk Region
Roman Starovoit thanked air defense troops and the regional crisis center and cautioned residents against approaching the drone wreckage if found
Russia’s UN envoy, Serbian leader discuss coordination on Kosovo at UN
They "exchanged opinions on a wide range of pressing bilateral and international issues while focusing on the situation in the Balkans," the Russian diplomatic mission to the UN said
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of bribe-taking
"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Vladimirovich Ivanov was detained on suspicion of committing a crime under part 6, article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code," the Russian Investigative Committee said
Conflict in Ukraine can be over by end of 2025, Hungary’s Orban believes
Prime Minister said that it is possible if proponents of peace, not war, win the June elections to the European Parliament and the US Presidential elections in November
Gaza settlement crucial for Islamic world, Erdogan believes
In his opinion, it would be a mistake to view the Gaza issue solely from the perspective of October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict sharply escalated
Russia seeks to break down barriers for its food exports — MFA
Sergey Vershinin recalled that Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea initiative for the export of grain and food due to the fact that it could not be implemented in the original volume
Moscow court arrests Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov over bribery case
The court said that Timur Ivanov is accused of receiving a bribe as part of an organized group while performing contracted and subcontracted work for the Defense Ministry
Top Swiss diplomat reiterates need for Russia’s involvement in resolving Ukraine issue
However, Ignazio Cassis declined to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement that Switzerland had turned from a neutral country "into an openly hostile one"
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
UN chief describes current state of climate as ‘preview of disaster’
Antonio Guterres stressed that the world community must reduce global greenhouse emissions by 43% by 2030 compared to 2019
West’s unwillingness to give up hegemony escalates tensions in world — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this creates conditions for the devaluation of international law and its institutions and the erosion of the UN's central role in resolving global and regional conflicts
Top Russian security official, Cambodian military official discuss situation in APAC
Leaders of delegations from ASEAN member states also participated in the conversation
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Major exercise involving over 3,000 German troops kicks off in Lithuania
According to the report, Lithuanian forces will also take part in the exercise, which will involve over 3,000 German troops, as well as 200 military vehicles, including Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers
Senior Russian diplomat warns about proportional response to threats coming from Finland
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, many of such measures have already been announced
Four women killed in Zaporozhye Region in Ukrainian drone attack
The local emergencies services stressed that the car was targeted deliberately
Radicals, intel services behind terror attacks in various countries, says Putin
The tactics employed by these criminals are becoming increasingly complex and barbaric, the Russian leader pointed out
Putin informed about detention of Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov
Minister Sergey Shoigu was also informed beforehand, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Armenia’s decision on CSTO membership its sovereign choice — secretary general
Commenting on the possibility of a confrontation between Armenia and the CSTO amid Yerevan’s remarks on its aspiration to leave the organization and get closer with NATO, Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that such a scenario is "merely hypothetical"
Throughput capacity of Baikal-Amur Mainline surging threefold in twelve years
Shipments over the Eastern Range uniting BAM and the Trans-Siberian railroad is to reach 270 mln metric tons per year over the ten-year period, the head of state said
US military aid for Kiev cannot stop Russian army’s advance — North Korean diplomat
The US Congress House of Representatives earlier passed bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Development of Sino-Russian cooperation to be main topic of AmurExpo forum
AmurExpo is the off-site venue of the Eastern Economic Forum
Ukrainian connection to Crocus terrorist attack undeniable — ex-SBU officer
Vasily Prozorov noted that the perpetrators could have been eliminated once they crossed the border
Moscow slams NATO drills near Russian borders as inflammatory
"It is obvious that the upcoming combat training on the territory of Finland is part of a hybrid war against our country," Maria Zakharova said
EU may sanction 10 firms for allegedly shipping weapons tech to Russia — Bloomberg
According to the agency, the companies being assessed for potential sanctions are based outside Russia but have links to Russian and Belarussian individuals and firms
Russia recovers black boxes from crashed Tu-22M3 bomber
According to the law enforcement, the search for the fourth crew member is ongoing
Putin’s inauguration to take place on May 7, senator says
According to the law, the president-elect takes office for six years
Canada allows Airbus to use Russian titanium despite sanctions — Reuters
"Airbus is aware of the Canadian government imposing sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorization to secure Airbus operations in compliance with the applicable sanctions," the company said
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
The Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted
