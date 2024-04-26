Russian troops destroy 89 Ukrainian UAVs, 5 boats in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, April 26. /TASS/. Russian troops jammed and destroyed 89 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 5 enemy boats in the Kherson area over the past day, Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units conducted active counterbattery warfare and destroyed enemy drones, manpower and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper River. The Kiev regime lost 89 reconnaissance and strike drones and 20 UAV control posts," the governor said.

In addition, the Ukrainian military lost five boats in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Dnepr Battlegroup had destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian military personnel, 5 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer over the past 24 hours.