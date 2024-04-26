Chances of Baku-Yerevan conflict settlement higher than ever, Scholz says

BERLIN, April 26. /TASS/. The chances for a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia are higher now than ever before, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Of course, first of all we discussed the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we agree that this conflict should be settled peacefully. The chances of that are as high as ever," he said. "It is therefore right that you maintain a direct dialogue with [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan," the chancellor told Aliyev.

"Let me emphasize once again that Germany's offer to lend support in finding a long-term and acceptable solution remains valid. We are ready to do so if all sides want it," Scholz said, urging Baku and Yerevan to find a compromise. "The year 2024 can and should be a year of peace in the region. This is both an opportunity and a great responsibility," he added.

According to the chancellor, recent reports of an initial agreement on border demarcation between the two countries are "encouraging" and it is necessary to "maintain this momentum" and "take further bold steps."

On April 15, during a visit to Yerevan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he was ready to provide a platform for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Aliyev responded that he accepted Kazakhstan's proposal to organize a meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.