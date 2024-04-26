Russia appreciates Bolivia’s push to defend sovereignty, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the course being pursued by La Paz to maintain national sovereignty in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in opening remarks at a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart, Celinda Sosa.

"We highly appreciate the course being pursued by Bolivia and its leadership to protect national sovereignty and defend the key principles of international relations, primarily justice and sovereign equality," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov said ahead of negotiations that the sides would exchange opinions on how to develop bilateral relations along the path outlined by Bolivian President Luis Arce and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"These include trade, promising economic and investment projects, as well as rapidly evolving humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation," the Russian foreign minister concluded.