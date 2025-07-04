Police officer who was attacked in Nalchik received numerous knife wounds

NALCHIK, July 4. /TASS/. The police officer who was attacked in Nalchik, the Caucasian Kabardino-Balkaria region, is in serious condition with numerous knife wounds, the region’s head, Kazbek Kokov said.

"Medics are struggling for his life. He received numerous knife wounds. I am convinced that our medics will spare no effort to save the man. I would like to thank law enforcement officers who reacted promptly and eliminated the attacker," he said.

The attack on traffic police officers in Nalchik was committed at six in the evening. The attacker was neutralized. One of the police officers received wounds and was taken to a hospital. A criminal case was opened on charges of an attempt of the life of a law enforcement officer (article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code).