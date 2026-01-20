NATO to become far weaker without US — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said NATO would become much weaker if the United States withdraws from the organization.

During a media stakeout at the White House, the US leader did not answer directly to the question of whether he was committed to maintaining the US membership in the alliance. "We've had such a good relationship [with NATO]. I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good. Now NATO is so much stronger," Trump replied. "Now, I don't agree with a lot of the things they've done, but that was done before I got there."

"I think NATO has been good," the US leader continued, adding that "sometimes it's overrated."

"NATO, whether you like it or not, is only as good as we are. If NATO doesn't have us, NATO is not very strong," he added.