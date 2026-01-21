Russia wants to remain Canada’s good neighbor — ambassador

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Russia would like to have neighborly relations with Canada, and, if the incumbent government is reluctant to build such ties, Moscow will wait, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

Commenting on Canadian prime minister’s anti-Russian rhetoric during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the diplomat replied: "Let’s leave explaining nuances of the prime minister’s remarks to those who drafted them."

"We, Russia, would like to have the status of good neighbors with Canada. This is our unwavering strategic stance. If the present-day Canadian authorities fail to realize that - well, we’ll wait," he said.

Carney told the WEF that his country views Russia as a threat in the Actic, and, therefore, is building an over-the-horizon radar there and boosts its military presence. He also admitted that the collective West has become a thing of the past. "We understand that this rupture calls for more than adaptation," the Canadian premier said. "We know the old order is not coming back."