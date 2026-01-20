Witkoff describes talks with Dmitriev as ‘very positive’

DAVOS, January 20. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his talks with special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev as "very positive."

"We had a very positive meeting," Witkoff told reporters after the talks when asked by Izvestia how the meeting went.

Earlier, Dmitriev, Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held talks at the US House in Davos. The city is currently hosting the World Economic Forum. According to a TASS correspondent, the meeting lasted more than two hours behind closed doors.

The World Economic Forum is a Swiss non-governmental organization. It holds annual meetings with business leaders, political leaders, and experts in various fields. This year's meeting is taking place on January 19-23.