Opposition politician calls Moldova bankrupt country

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The economic situation in Moldova has deteriorated under Maia Sandu’s presidency, with the country teetering on the verge of collapse, opposition politician Ilan Sor said.

"Moldova is a country on the brink of self-destruction. Because the situation both in the economy and the social sphere is critical. Moldova is practically a bankrupt country. It is now under the total external governance. <…> In fact, it has become literally impossible to live in this country," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Sor, living standards in the country have fallen sharply in the past six years, with gas prices jumping six times and electricity tariffs rising four-fold. In addition, galloping inflation is driving the economically active population out of the country, he added.