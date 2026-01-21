Number of wounded in drone attack on south Russian apartment block rises to 11

KRASNODAR, January 21. /TASS/. The number of those wounded in a drone attack on an apartment building in the southern Russian region of Adygea has risen to 11, including two children, the region’s head Murat Kumpilov wrote on Telegram.

"According to verified reports, 11 people were wounded, and nine of them were hospitalized, including two children," the official wrote on Telegram.

Asker Savva, who heads the municipality of Takhtamukaisky district, where the attack took place, said none of those wounded were in critical condition. "Several people suffered incised wounds from broken glass," he said.

However, the crisis response center said on Telegram that two of the wounded will be transported for treatment to the nearby region of Krasnodar.