Danish pension fund decides to sell US Treasury Bonds

BERLIN, January 20. /TASS/. AkademikerPension, a Danish pension fund, made the decision to sell US Treasury Bonds amid the conflict around Greenland, DPA news agency said, citing the fund.

AkademikerPension holds US bonds worth about $100 mln. The reason for sale is indicated as the strained financial situation of the US administration and there is allegedly no direct link between the conflict around Greenland and the decision to get rid of bonds.

Greenland is now part of Denmark with rights of the autonomous territory. The US President repeatedly said that it should become part of the United States.