Russia reiterates its commitment to strengthen ties with CAR after presidential election

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow hails the results of the presidential election in the Central African Republic (CAR) and reiterates its intention to strengthen relations with that country, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Moscow welcomes the successful expression of popular will in the CAR and reiterates its principled commitment to continue strengthening relations between the two countries, coordinating their actions in the global arena. The Russian side hopes that Central African society will continue moving along the path of sustainable political and socio-economic development," it said.

On January 19, the Central African Republic’s National Elections Authority released official results of the presidential election that was held on December 28, 2025. Incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadera won the polls with 77.9%% of votes.