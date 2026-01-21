EU troop deployment to Greenland aimed at deterring US — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. The symbolic deployment of troops by Denmark, France and other European countries to Greenland this month was intended to deter the United States from launching military action against the island, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

Officially, European capitals presented the deployment as military exercises aimed at countering Russia and China, with no public acknowledgment that the show of force was directed at the US.

Earlier, Financial Times reported, citing Danish sources, that the troop deployment followed "months of fruitless private diplomacy" with Washington. According to the report, Copenhagen had repeatedly asked the US for assurances regarding its intentions toward Greenland, all without success. Several dozen troops from Denmark, Germany and France were sent to the autonomous territory for the drills, along with two soldiers from Finland and one from the United Kingdom.

On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington. The decision will take effect on February 1 and the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1.

In addition, the US leader criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning the island is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.