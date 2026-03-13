Chief of Indian Air Staff praises upgraded Russian MiG-29 fighter jet

NEW DELHI, March 13. /TASS/. Indian Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal Amar Preet Singh, praised the performance of the MiG-29 fighter jet, which underwent upgrading at Indian facilities.

According to the Press Trust of India, Singh piloted the MiG-29 during a combat readiness inspection of Air Force units stationed in Punjab, on the border with Pakistan. The inspection took place against the backdrop of Iran’s military conflict with Israel and the United States.

According to the Chief of the Air Staff, frontline fighter jets of this type, previously purchased from Russia, are a key component of the Indian Air Force's defense potential in protecting the republic's western and northern borders.

The Indian Air Force operates three squadrons of MiG-29 aircraft, which were upgraded with assistance from Russia under a contract signed in 2008. The upgraded fighter features advanced radar, extended range through additional fuel tanks, and modern avionics. According to the agency, the upgraded MiG-29s were successfully used by India during Operation Sindoor, which was conducted in May 2025 to eliminate terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.