Belarus negotiating wide range of issues with US — Lukashenko

MINSK, March 13. /TASS/. Belarus is in negotiations with the United States on a wide range of issues, from the resumption of routine operations of the embassy to the release of prisoners, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We are in talks with them. In a proper manner. With Russia and China being factored out. That's not on the table," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying, commenting on the agenda of the Belarusian-US talks.

He confirmed that another round may be held soon. "We are discussing our bilateral relations, from resuming routine operation of the embassy to the release of so-called political prisoners. Even without any verdicts. And also economic issues and sanctions - everything. There are some ten items. We are negotiating all the issues with them. A lot of issues," he noted.

However, in his words, Minsk is not going to kowtow to Washington in the negotiating process. "I will talk to them only on these terms. We will not give in to them in any way. They aren’t even asking for that. They understand that won’t happen," Lukashenko said.

The Delfi news portal reported earlier that US special presidential envoy for Belarus John Coale will visit Vilnius on March 18 and then travel to Minsk.