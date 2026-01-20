MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. A total of 1,424 Ukrainians were detained at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in 2025, which is 356 times more than in 2023, Russian security forces told TASS.

"As of August 2025, 911 Ukrainian citizens who did not want to die for the regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky and his accomplices were detained at the border. A total of 1,424 Ukrainians trying to flee to Belarus were detained in 2025. This is 356 times more than in 2023," the source said.

He noted that more and more Ukrainian citizens are choosing to flee to Belarus rather than Europe and that there are several reasons for this. One reason is that Kiev still believes the majority of draft dodgers are trying to reach Europe. This is why the level of barriers on the border with Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland is significantly higher. In addition, this is related to information that European countries are planning to deport Ukrainian citizens of draft age.