Europe concerned about its over-dependence on US gas supplies — newspaper

BERLIN, January 21. /TASS/. Europe, especially Germany, has become overly dependent on American liquefied natural gas supplies, with the region turning vulnerable to potential US pressure considering the ongoing confrontation over Greenland, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a joint study by three European research institutes.

In 2025, 92% of all LNG imported into Germany flew from the US. The European Union has decided to abandon Russian gas and diversify its energy sources, but ultimately relies heavily on supplies from one country, the United States, Raffaele Piria, a Senior Fellow at the Berlin-based Ecologic Institute, which initiated the study, said. "Europe needs a clear understanding and strategy that reflects geopolitical realities," she was quoted as saying by the paper.

In response to such criticism, the EU says that European importers purchase gas from individual private US companies whose actions are guided solely by market logic, Piria noted. "Historically, the US government’s interventions in the gas market to exert pressure on Europe have seemed unthinkable. In today's geopolitical context, such an assumption is questionable," she added.

Politicians share experts' concerns. Armand Zorn, Deputy Chairman of the SPD (Social Democratic Party) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag (parliament), agreed that Germany is "extremely vulnerable" due to its heavy dependence on energy imports. "Therefore, in the short term, we must continue to diversify supplies and, during the transition phase [of reorienting the energy system towards renewable energy sources], more actively use the European [energy supply] potential," he said, adding that he sees no reason to worry about energy supply security in light of the current confrontation with the US over Greenland.