Ukrainian drone attack causes fire in apartment building in Russia’s Adygea — authorities

MAIKOP, January 20. /TASS/. A fire broke out in an apartment building in Russia’s Adygea as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported.

"A drone was spotted in the Takhtamukaysky district. A fire broke out, affecting an apartment building and a parking lot with cars in the village of Novaya Adygeya. Emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kumpilov noted that those in need will receive necessary assistance and that a temporary accommodation center for citizens will be set up.