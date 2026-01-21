North Korea produces enough nuclear material for 20 warheads each year — Seoul

SEOUL, January 21. /TASS/. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated that North Korea manufactures enough nuclear matter to produce 10 to 20 nuclear weapons annually.

During a New Year press conference, the president emphasized that South Korea does not intend to abandon its "idealistic goal" of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. However, he acknowledged the complexity of the situation and the lack of trust that exists between the North and South. As a first step towards denuclearization, Lee proposed freezing North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

"The ideal scenario is achieving denuclearization. But will North Korea give up its nuclear weapons? That is the harsh reality," said Lee. He believes that an unrealistic push for complete denuclearization has allowed North Korea to continue its nuclear weapons production. "Their annual production of nuclear materials is sufficient for an estimated 10 to 20 new warheads. They are also improving their intercontinental ballistic missile technology," he noted. "North Korea would be doing itself a favor by stopping the production of nuclear materials, not exporting them, and halting further development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. They would do well to stop now," the president added.

Intercontinental missiles

At the same time, Lee expressed doubt that North Korea currently possesses all the necessary technologies to deliver nuclear weapons using intercontinental ballistic missiles. "One day, they will acquire enough nuclear weapons to maintain their regime. Eventually, they will master intercontinental ballistic missile technologies," the president reflected. He also pointed out that if this happens, North Korea might start exporting these technologies abroad. "Then there will be a 'surplus.' This could go overseas, creating threats that extend beyond national borders," Lee said. In its legislation, North Korea has labeled itself as a responsible nuclear state that will not share nuclear technologies with other countries.

Dialogue with the US

Lee acknowledged that North Korea views nuclear weapons as a guarantee of its security. "As all experts say, North Korea is developing nuclear weapons to gain recognition as a nuclear power, aiming to ensure the survival of its regime. They are quite concerned," the president explained. "The key to solving this issue likely lies in the relationship between North Korea and the United States," the South Korean president suggested.

"US President Donald Trump is quite an unconventional figure, and he could play a significant role in addressing the issues on the Korean Peninsula. His approach may facilitate dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un," the president believes. Therefore, he stated that Seoul advocates for dialogue between North Korea and the United States, and Lee is ready to assist the American president in this matter. "It will be difficult for us to establish lasting peace on the peninsula," the president of South Korea concluded.