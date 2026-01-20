Belarusian president signs document on Belarus joining Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

MINSK, January 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a document on the country's accession to the 'Board of Peace' for governing the Gaza Strip proposed by US leader Donald Trump.

"I have signed a corresponding appeal to the United States, stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become founding members of this Board," Lukashenko told journalists, as reported by the BelTA agency.

It is noted that the appeal was sent in full accordance with the procedure outlined in Trump’s letter. The Telegram channel "Pool Pervogo" published a video of the document being signed.