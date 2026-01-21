Eleven injured, 75 drones downed in Adygea: aftermath of attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Azov Sea and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian defense ministry reported.

In Adygea, 11 people, including two children, were injured due to a drone strike on an apartment building.

TASS has gathered key information about the consequences.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty destroyed 75 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 11 p.m. on January 20 and 7 a.m. on January 21 Moscow time [8 p.m. on January 20 and 4 a.m. on January 21 GMT], the defense ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 45 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Region, nine over the Oryol Region, seven over the Black Sea, three each over the Rostov Region and the Republic of Crimea, two each over the Astrakhan, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and one each over the Voronezh Region and the Azov Sea.

Aftermath

- Eleven people were injured due to a drone strike on a high-rise apartment building in the Takhtamukaysky District of Adygea, the head of the republic, Murat Kumpilov, reported.

- The drone strike resulted in no severe casualties, however, nine people, including two children, were hospitalized, Asker Savva, head of the Takhtamukaysky District, reported.

- Two of the wounded will be transferred to Krasnodar for treatment, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region stated on its Telegram channel.

- Kumpilov announced that the municipal administration is introducing a district-level state of emergency.

- A temporary accommodation center has been opened for the residents of the high-rise building on the territory of the Shapsug resort complex.

- Residents will be allowed to return to their homes and apartments in stages, as inspections by law enforcement representatives are completed, the head of the republic noted.

- Preliminary data from Kumpilov indicates that 15 cars burned in the parking lot near the building, with another 25 sustaining damage.