Russia considers British, French arsenals in nuclear security matters — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia cannot ignore the British and French arsenals in nuclear security matters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russian diplomatic activities in 2025.

"As for expanding the number of participants in strategic stability and nuclear arms control talks, then we cannot ignore Britain and France. They and the United States are allies, bound by mutual obligations within NATO, so it is impossible not to consider their arsenals when we consider the threats posed by the US nuclear arsenal," Lavrov stated.

Speaking about China's participation in such negotiations, Lavrov recalled that Beijing has already made its position clear.

"The People's Republic of China has made its position clear. They have clearly stated that the United States and Russia are far ahead in terms of their nuclear weapons, and China does not possess the same arsenals, so at this stage, it sees no need to participate in such negotiations. We fully respect this position," Lavrov said. At the same time, he emphasized that, unlike the situation within the Western nuclear trio, Russia and China "do not have a military alliance, and here the situation, from a legal and practical standpoint, of course, looks different.".