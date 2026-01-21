Europe might agree to hand over Greenland to appease US — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. There is a risk that Europe may agree to transfer Greenland to the United States in an attempt to appease Washington, the Bloomberg agency reported, citing a high-ranking official participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the publication’s source, many in Europe agree that "the post-World War II order is over and that Trump’s land grab will reshape global politics." The official expressed concern that European leaders might agree to give up Greenland "in yet another effort to appease the White House."

Bloomberg also noted that European officials were stunned by the loss of US support and by how quickly Washington shifted from friendliness to hostility. Some of them admitted they do not understand "how to respond to the constantly shifting barrage of threats and demands that didn’t seem to correspond to any logic," the agency added.

"The US president’s renewed demand that Denmark hand over the world’s largest island, coupled with fresh tariff threats and a bid to create a rival global security forum to the United Nations, has landed at a moment of vulnerability" for the community, the publication stated. The European Union, already divided by the conflict in Ukraine, is, according to Bloomberg, "stretched economically and uncertain of how far it can rely on American security guarantees that once formed its bedrock."

A sense is growing that events are "spinning out of control as Europe accelerates towards a new and altogether more hostile relationship with the White House regardless," the article stressed.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.