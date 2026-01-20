US Treasury Secretary urges EU not to respond to Trump's tariffs over Greenland

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on European countries not to take retaliatory measures against the new US tariffs in connection with the situation around Greenland.

"I tell everyone, sit back. Take a deep breath. Do not retaliate," he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Bessent, US President Donald Trump, who is set to arrive in Davos on Wednesday, is open to proposals for resolving the issue.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden. The tariff will remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on Washington's "complete and total acquisition" of Greenland. The tariff will take effect on February 1, and increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.