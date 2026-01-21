Air Force 1 en route to Davos returns to Washington due to malfunction — White House

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. The plane taking US President Donald Trump to Davos, Switzerland, had to return to the Andrews Air Force Base following malfunctions of its electrical equipment, the White House press pool said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte told reporters that it was a minor issue, and the plane was returning back as a precaution.

The US leader will take a different aircraft to Switzerland.

According to the White House press pool, lights briefly went off in the journalists’ compartment of the plane, but the crew gave no explanations.

The plane has already safely landed at the Andrews Air Force Base, Reuters said.