China rises in defense of UN after Trump's remarks Board of Peace may take over

BEIJING, January 21. /TASS/. Beijing is committed to steadfastly promoting an international system centered on the United Nations, regardless of shifts in the global landscape, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun. He echoed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that a newly proposed Board of Peace might eventually supplant the UN as the primary international organization.

"China has consistently adhered to genuine multilateralism," Guo stated. "No matter how the international situation evolves, China will uphold a robust, independent system anchored in the UN, founded on the rule of law and the core principles of international relations, all within the framework of the UN Charter."

Guo also noted that China has received an invitation from the United States to participate in the organization. This comes amid recent comments from President Trump, who proposed that the new Board of Peace - created to address the Gaza conflict - could, in the future, serve as a replacement for the UN.