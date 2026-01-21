Russian finance ministry does not believe country is obligated to repay 'tsarist debts'

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry does not believe the country is under any obligation to repay "tsarist debts," Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told reporters.

"That's right, yes. Even the Soviet Union didn't think it was necessary to pay, and the Russian Federation certainly doesn’t," he said, confirming that Moscow rejects the idea that it needs to repay "tsarist debts."

"As I understand it, this is a lawsuit. In Russia, the Prosecutor General's Office represents the defendant in all foreign lawsuits. Frankly, I don't know the details, but if a lawsuit is filed, Russia will certainly defend itself," Kolychev noted.

Earlier, Noble Capital RSD filed a lawsuit against Russia demanding the payment of $225.8 bln based on the country's alleged obligations under sovereign bonds issued during the Russian Empire. The Russian Federation, the Russian Finance Ministry, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and the National Welfare Fund were named as defendants.