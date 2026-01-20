Evacuation ordered at south Russian apartment building after drone fragments fall nearby

KRASNODAR, January 21. /TASS/. Drone fragments, including a warhead, have fallen near an apartment building in the settlement of Afipsky in south Russia’s Krasnodar Territory, prompting the evacuation of residents while the explosives are being defused, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

"Reports are now pouring in from city heads and municipal chiefs, with the most serious incident reported in the Seversky district. In the settlement of Afipsky, drone fragments fell near an apartment building, including the warhead. At present, residents of the building with 177 apartments are being evacuated for safety concerns, while the effort to defuse the explosive device is under way."

The territory has been cordoned off, he added.