Contact with leadership of Iran’s nuclear industry still not established

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Rosatom has so far been unable to establish contact with the leadership of Iran's nuclear industry, the head of the state corporation, Alexey Likhachev, reported to journalists.

"Unfortunately, contact with them has not been established. There is only contact with the management of the [Bushehr NPP] site," Likhachev said, answering a question from TASS.

Earlier, the head of the state corporation reported that contact with the leaders of Iran’s nuclear industry was lost following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.