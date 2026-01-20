Zelensky says he doesn’t believe talks with US have reached dead end

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he doesn’t believe the settlement talks with the United States have reached an impasse following the unproductive meeting with the US delegation in Miami on January 17, where the sides failed to agree on contacts with President Donald Trump in Davos for signing a range of documents.

"I don’t see a dead end so far," he said in an interview with the Novosti.Live television channel. "Work on documents is ongoing. I said quite a banal phrase that the last mile is the hardest, but this is true. That’s the way things are. Regarding the talks, they continue non-stop. Definitely, this is not a dead end. I have already spoken several times with [Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem] Umerov, who is in touch with [US special presidential envoy Steve] Witkoff and [Trump’s son-in-law Jared] Kushner. He spoke to them yesterday evening and this morning."

The Axios portal reported earlier that the expected signing of the so-called prosperity plan — a deal on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction — between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos had been canceled.