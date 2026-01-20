Israel begins demolishing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, January 20. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have begun demolishing the former headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, the Kan state television reported.

This is being done based on the law banning UNRWA’s activities in the country. The UNRWA compound’s territory will be transferred to government control and put up for sale.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.